Englewood High School student arrested for bringing guns to school, school says

An Englewood High School student was arrested Monday for bringing weapons to school. The arrest was announced by the principal in a call to parents.

According to the message, school police brought their weapons detective dog to campus.

While searching the parking lot, the dog found a car with multiple guns, including an assault rifle, handguns, and ammunition. Everything is now in police custody.

The student is facing a felony charge.

The principal also told parents he would be pursuing the “highest possible disciplinary consequences under the student code of conduct.”

