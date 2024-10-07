Essential information for St. Johns County residents to prepare for Hurricane Milton

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, St. Johns County officials are urging residents to take immediate steps to prepare for potential tropical storm conditions.

Residents are advised to get storm-ready by knowing their evacuation zones, making an emergency plan, and assembling a disaster supply kit using the St. Johns County Emergency Management Hurricane Preparedness Guide. The guide can be accessed online HERE or any St. Johns County Public Library branch.

To determine your evacuation zone, residents are encouraged to use the St. Johns County My Evacuation Zone tool by entering their address at www.sjcfl.us/evacuation-information.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take action ahead of storm impacts from Milton!



✅ Check out the SJC Emergency Management Hurricane Preparedness Guide: https://t.co/QIvW4jEhZm

✅ Know your evacuation zone: https://t.co/DvaUeiJLE0…

✅ Make a disaster plan

✅ Stock up on your Disaster Supply Kit pic.twitter.com/p8RAgTnzFb — St. Johns Co EOC (@StJohnsEOC) October 7, 2024

Key Items for Your Disaster Supply Kit:

Food and water for family and pets

First aid supplies, including medications and prescriptions

Emergency equipment such as radios, batteries, phone chargers, and flashlights

Cash and important documents

For a full list of items needed for your disaster supply kit, visit SJCEmergencyManagement.com.

READ: Hurricane Milton: Closings, cancellations, and resources for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Stay Informed:

To stay updated on storm developments and emergency information, St. Johns County Emergency Management recommends the following:

Follow St. Johns County Emergency Management on Facebook and X/Twitter

and Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system

Ensure your notification settings allow you to receive alerts at all times for your safety.

Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777.

Create a Disaster Plan:

Every household should develop a disaster plan that addresses the unique needs of all family members, including children, pets, and seniors. Involve everyone in the planning process to ensure they are aware of what to do in an emergency. Additional guidance on creating a plan can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.

Free Sandbags:

St. Johns County will provide free sandbags on Monday, Oct. 7, from 12 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as weather permits at the following locations

Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A South, St. Augustine



Solomon Calhoun Center – 1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine



St. Johns County Equestrian Center – 8200 Smith Road, Hastings



Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road, St. Augustine



North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway, Vilano Beach



Palm Valley Bridge – East Side of Intracoastal Waterway

The City of St. Augustine will provide free sandbags on Monday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as weather permits and supplies last at the following location:

Francis Field – 25 W. Castillo Dr, St. Augustine

There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person. You must bring shovels. They are self-serve.

Residents are encouraged to act now to protect themselves, their families, and their property as Hurricane Milton approaches.

READ: AAA provides critical instructions on how you can protect your property ahead of Hurricane Milton

School Closures:

At this time there has been no announcement of St. Johns County Schools closing due to Hurricane Milton. We should expect announcements on Monday evening.

Shelters:

At this time there has been no announcement of St. Johns County shelters opening due to Hurricane Milton. We should expect announcements on Monday evening.

Pet Preparedness:

If evacuation orders are issued, residents are reminded not to leave pets behind. It is important to ensure their safety as part of your storm preparations. Items to include in a pet disaster kit:

Food and water

Medications

Vaccination records

Collars with identification

Leashes and carriers for evacuation

For more details, visit SJCEmergencyManagement.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.