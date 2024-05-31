Nearly $1 million in cocaine seized in Columbia County by criminal interdiction teams

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A large drug bust in Columbia County resulted in several arrests and nearly $1 million (street value) seized in cocaine.

Deputies from Lowndes County (Georgia) were paired up with Columbia County deputies for interdiction training. They were operating on I-75 and I-10 when a traffic stop yielded over 30 kilograms of cocaine, almost 100 Xanax pills, and a smaller amount of Oxycodone. The sheriff’s office estimated the street value of the seizure to be nearly $1 million.

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter praised Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s interdiction team.

“I want to thank our partners from Lowndes County for offering their time to help our deputies sharpen their skills. We have many talented deputies here, but we are always taking advantage of advanced training opportunities. Staying on top of current trends is an essential and continuing part of what we do. Our strong relationships with other agencies is what allows us the ability to partner with them for this type of training.”

An additional $20,711 in cash was recovered and three people were arrested during the seizure.

