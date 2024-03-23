Local

Expect a warm and rainy Saturday in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

By Marithza Ross, Action News Jax

Saturday morning forecast

Jacksonville, Fla. — Keep your umbrella handy today.

First Alert Meteorologist Marithza Ross says we can expect scattered thunderstorms this morning.

A few more showers will come later in the afternoon. The high today is 78F.

