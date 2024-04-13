Local

Expect a warm and sunny weekend in the Jacksonville area

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Dry weekend with warm afternoons ahead First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a beautiful weekend of weather.

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs predicts “wall-to-wall sunshine” for the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 70s, approaching the 80s.

A low risk of rip currents makes it a good beach day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: 4 people hurt, 5 in custody after shooting, pursuit, and crash in St. Johns, authorities say

Temperatures get cooler tonight, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Then we warm back up for a sunny and beautiful Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Read: Surf and turf heist: Jacksonville man caught stealing shopping list of seafood, premium meats

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!