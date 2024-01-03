JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Art Walk is coming back to Downtown Jax. Explore Downtown Jacksonville’s arts and culture scene tonight, Wednesday, January 3 from 5-9 p.m.

Attendees can stroll the streets of Downtown Jax and enjoy live music while shopping with local artis and vendors. Don’t forget to check out participating galleries and businesses along the way.

Get a glimpse of what the park, galleries and businesses have planned by clicking here.

Participating businesses and galleries:

James Weldon Johnson Park,

Bellwether

Bold City Brewery

Chamblin’s Uptown

CX904

Dos Gatos

IndulgencesouthernBistro

Jacksonville Public Library

MOCA Jacksonville

Myth Nightclub & Element Bistro

The Lyricist LIVE

Ruby Beach Brewing

Southlight Gallery

Super Food and Brew

St. John’s Cathedral

Sweet Pete’s Candy

Visit Jacksonville

The Volstead

Wolf & Cub

Women at Werk

