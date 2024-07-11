Extended Day program registration opens for Duval students on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Extended Day registration for Duval County Public Schools students opens beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

Depending on the school, the care is available before and/or after school for those in K-12.

Program activities include homework help, enrichment clubs, cultural enrichment experiences, recreational activities, and snack time.

For more information on the registration process, how to create a profile, and the payment schedule, click here.

