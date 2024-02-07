Extra security at Mandarin Middle, Atlantic Coast High School today

Jacksonville, FL — Security will be enhanced at Mandarin Middle School and Atlantic Coast High School this morning. According to the Duval County Public School district, Jacksonville police are searching for three juvenile suspects who are believed to be students at both schools and are believed to have stolen firearms from a home.

A spokesperson for JSO says it does have a report of a burglary in the Mandarin area from three days ago, and is working to learn more.

Additional officers will be at both Mandarin Middle and Atlantic Coast, and metal detectors and gun detection systems are in place.

Here is the full statement from DCPS to parents at both schools:

Hello Mandarin Middle School and Atlantic Coast High School families. This is Duval County Public Schools calling. I apologize for interrupting your morning, but we are taking some additional security steps at these two schools this morning. I know that you will want to be aware of this information. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has informed us that they are pursuing three juvenile suspects who are believed to be students at Mandarin Middle and Atlantic Coast and who are alleged to have stolen firearms from a residence. Because of this situation and in an abundance of caution, we will have additional officers at these schools. Atlantic Coast will use its evolve weapons detection system and Mandarin will use its metal detectors to screen all students at in-take. Again, we wanted you to be aware of this situation and the steps we are taking to keep students and staff safe. That is always our first goal, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we implement these procedures. If we receive any additional information regarding this situation, we will be sure to share it with you. Thank you. Good-bye.











