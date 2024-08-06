‘Extra water in their neighborhoods:’ Storm cleanup starts in Columbia County after Debby

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County leaders are working to assess the damage left by Debby and start the cleanup process.

At a meeting with county commissioners Tuesday, they mentioned close to 40 roads across the county are underwater.

“Those are roadways that are utilized for people to get from home to work and getting their kids to school,” said Columbia County’s emergency management director, Shayne Morgan.

South East Peacock Terrace is one of those roads in the county that is not drivable.

“A lot of neighborhoods have extra water in their neighborhoods,” said Heather Futch, the county’s public information officer.

Across the county, they are also dealing with power outages and many downed trees.

As the cleanup process started, county commissioners went over storm response and worked to develop the plan moving forward to help neighborhoods in need.

“This is really a long-term fix, not something that gets fixed in a couple of days,” said Morgan.

The county said if you see a road that has been impacted notify public works.

And if your home has damage, contact the citizen information center at (386) 719-7530.

