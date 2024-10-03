Facing the death penalty: Opening statements expected Thursday in Corey Binderim trial

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Corey Binderim faces the death penalty if he’s convicted of the murder of Susan Mauldin.

His trial began Monday at the Clay County Courthouse. Opening statements are expected to begin on Thursday.

Investigators believe Binderim killed Mauldin after she hired him to do some work on her Fleming Island home. He didn’t complete the work, and investigators said 65-year-old Mauldin wanted her money back.

She was reported missing in October of 2021. Her body was later found by the FBI in a landfill.

Investigators said video surveillance showed Binderim leaving her home the same day he went to a landfill.

