FAFSA form now open to apply for financial aid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FAFSA form is now open for families and students who need help qualifying for loans, grants, or other assistance.

Action News Jax told you last year that some issues with the revamped FAFSA financial aid form had some colleges delaying admissions deadlines.

Jack Wallace, the Director of Government Relations for Yrefy, said it’s important for everyone to fill out the form.

“85% of people who fill out FAFSA get some sort of financial aid. So, a lot of people historically say, ‘I make too much money.’ Well, you never know, so it’s best to take the time,” Wallace said.

The form underwent some big changes aimed to help make the form easier to fill out.

Previously you had to fill out about 108 questions. The new form can be as low as 18 or 36 questions depending on your financial situation.

“As of earlier this week over 165,000 people had filled out the form, and it is now available for everyone to fill out,” Wallace said.

The financial aid deadline for this school year is June 30, 2025.

