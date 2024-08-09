‘Failing to prepare is preparing to fail:’ Fans get ready for first Jaguars preseason game of 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Jacksonville Jaguars fans alike, the NFL Preseason serves as a chance to see new faces in action for the first time, including hopeful rookies and new free agent signings.

“I’d be really happy to see if in the preseason we see a rookie who shines,” Jaguars fan Aden Speight told Action News Jax Friday morning.

“I think the new wide receiver they signed will hopefully do good,” Kenyon Zahariadis said of newly signed wideout Gabe Davis. “He’s a good deep threat.”

Fans will get that chance at EverBank Stadium Saturday night, as the hometown “cardiac cats” are set to host the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason opener.

RELATED: Jaguars football is back! Here’s what you should know ahead of the first preseason game

For those headed to the game, there are some things to keep in mind.

Download and save mobile parking passes on your phone before heading to the game.

EverBank is a cashless stadium, so bring a card or have a mobile payment method on your phone, like Apple Pay.

Traffic can be a headache, so plan to arrive plenty early, like one Jaguars season ticket holder Action News Jax spoke to Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have a little process that we go through,” Cleon Johnson said. “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.”

The fan shop at the Miller Electric Center, as well as the parking lots, will open four hours before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.