Families await return of two Mayport ships coming home Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Waiting with great anticipation families will welcome two ships as they return home from deployment on Sat., Feb. 3.

The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyers USS Farragut and USS The Sullivans will be coming to Naval Station Mayport from different regions of the globe.

As its primary mission, the USS Farragut was conducting counter-illicit drug trafficking operations that resulted in the seizure of 3,153 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $220.7 million. During this operation, Farragut embarked with a U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment.

As a secondary mission, Farragut and its crew were tasked with strengthening diplomatic relations in the South American/Caribbean region.

Naval Station Mayport said the USS The Sullivans is returning from the Mediterranean Sea where it provided missile defense for US European Command and escort duties for the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and USS Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group.

