Families receive $20K fund for first home down payment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Giving a helping hand to those looking to become first-time homeowners here in Jacksonville.

That’s what one organization is doing, giving 20 thousand dollars to individual families.

“I hit the lottery, that’s how I feel,” Pamela Jackson, recipient, said.

That jackpot-winning feeling comes in the form of 20 thousand dollars for Pamela Jackson.

As she found out that she was one of eight receiving a charitable fund to help her put money down on her dream home.

“Even my mom thought it was a joke; she was like, this can’t be real, this can’t be real,” said Jackson.

This is the first time JWB Cares charitable organization, is helping with down payment assistance to help homeowners in Jacksonville.

For the past few years, they would prize one family with a home, but this time they wanted to help more families. As they’re goal is to help their tenants become homeowners.

“Homeownership stabilizes communities, creates great generational wealth, it creates a better place for kids to learn and grow,” said Alex Sifakis-president of JWB.

There are only 3 requirements. They say prospective homeowners need to apply for the funds, be a current JWB tenant, attend home ownership classes, and give back to the community. The eight ultimate recipients also proved special hardships during the selection process that led to them being awarded the money.

The grant allows them to purchase any home they choose

Something Renata Bryan is grateful for, as this was something she was only able to dream of a few months ago

“Knowing that when you really want to do something like you don’t always have to do it alone,” said Renata Bryan, recipient.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.