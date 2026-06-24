Family of arrested Clay County volunteer wrestling coach texts parents not to talk to investigators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Only Action News Jax has a group text message put out by family members of a Clay County Schools volunteer coach charged with soliciting a teen for sex. In it, they appear to encourage parents not to speak with investigators about Mikal DeToro’s arrest.

The text messages were sent by the sister-in-law of former Clay County volunteer wrestling coach Mikal DeToro, asking parents involved in Iron Forge Wrestling Academy not to speak to law enforcement shortly after his arrest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested DeToro in April for allegedly soliciting a teenager for sex.

On May 5th, Whitni Smith-DeToro, who co-runs Iron Forge Wrestling Academy, sent this text to parents that reads in part.

“...some of you may be receiving phone calls for someone who says they are a Clay County investigator. Please do not speak with them due to it being an active investigation that is not in Clay County, and please do not provide [them] with any contact information of [others] within the club.”

“...the primary reason we do not share others’ personal information is…because we work at the school, sharing personal identifying is a HIPPA violation on our part…we commit to be cooperative with the legal and necessary parties.”

At the time of his arrest, DeToro was serving as a volunteer wrestling coach at Wilkinson Junior High and at Iron Forge Wrestling Academy, hosted at Ridgeview High School in Clay County. He was working there with his brother Mark.

“I was kind of disgusted,” said Clay County Schools parent Ginger Phillips.

Phillips provided Action News Jax with the texts. She pulled her son out of Iron Forge Wrestling Academy in March before the message was sent. She says if she had gotten that message while her son was there, she would have pulled him out immediately.

“How dare you tell a parent what to do when something like this has come to light, and you want to speak to your children about it,” said Phillips.

We reached out to Mark and his wife, Whitni, for a comment, but we weren’t able to reach them. We also reached out to both the Clay County Sheriff’s office and JSO and asked if they knew about the messages and if they plan to investigate.

We haven’t heard back from JSO. Clay County says the investigation into Mikal DeToro was led by JSO, and they currently do not have other active investigations related to his case.

The Clay County School district also sent us these statements in response to our questions:

On Volunteer Background Check Policies:

“Clay County District Schools requires background screenings for all volunteers. Level 1 volunteers are vetted through the Raptor visitor management system, which cross-references national and state Sexual Offender and Predator registries. Level 2 status strictly requires a more extensive fingerprint-based criminal background check through the FBI and local databases. In alignment with all other public school districts across the state, Clay County District Schools utilizes the Florida Care Provider Background Screening Clearinghouse to maintain these rigorous screening standards.”

On Mikal Detoro’s Volunteer Status and Supervision:

“Mikal Detoro was registered strictly as a Level 1 volunteer. By District policy, Level 1 status mandates that an individual is never permitted to be alone with students and must always remain under the direct, constant supervision of a certified District employee assigned to that specific program.”

On Mark Detoro and the Supervision Question:

“Mark Detoro is an employee at Ridgeview High School. He was not an employee or supervisor at Wilkinson Junior High School, and was not the certified district employee responsible for overseeing Mikal Detoro’s Level 1 volunteer status at that campus.”

On the Allegations Regarding Oakleaf High School:

“The rumors regarding Oakleaf High School are completely inaccurate. Mikal Detoro has never been employed by Clay County District Schools, was never a teacher, and was never authorized to conduct academic lessons, teach reading, or be left alone with students at any district school.”

On Independent, Third-party Organizations Using District Property:

“District volunteer policies and designations apply specifically to individuals participating in district-sponsored programs. When independent, third-party organizations utilize school facilities after hours via a facility use agreement, that outside organization is responsible for their staff and activities.”

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