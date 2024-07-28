Family friend speaks after man was shot, killed by Putnam deputies Saturday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is set to have a press conference Monday after deputies shot and killed Phillip Baldwin.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on the 300 block of North 2nd Street in Satsuma. It happened near where his mother lived.

It happened after an hour-long string of violent encounters with residents who had just reported Baldwin to the police.

The sheriff’s office said a woman called and said her car was stolen. Another call came in soon after about a man threatening others with a gun.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke with a family friend who wished to remain anonymous.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She said Baldwin was dealing with mental health issues at the time but was an overall kind and harmless man.

This is the department’s first deputy-involved shooting since 2017.

Previously, Baldwin had been arrested 13 times.

Hear from the family friend on CBS47.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.