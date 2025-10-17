Family of man who died in custody wants answers about his death

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones are calling for accountability after their family member died inside the Clay County Jail.

Jarel Walker-Webb was found unresponsive in jail nearly three months ago. He was first arrested in 2022, accused of sexual battery.

“He was dating a 17-year-old; he just turned 18,” said Shannell Webb, Jarel’s aunt. “They snuck out in the middle of the night; they got caught, and he went to jail.”

His family shared the autopsy report with Action News Jax, which shows he died from fentanyl.

“For me to see that it was just weird because he was a kid that never did drugs,” said Shannell. “He didn’t like to drink alcohol.”

A report shows that Clay County detectives were investigating a potential jail overdose the same day Walker-Webb died.

It states that investigators found a straw-like instrument appearing to contain a white powdery residue inside, which tested positive for fentanyl.

There was also a deodorant stick that was found, which appeared as if it had been removed multiple times, in an attempt to possibly conceal something underneath the deodorant.

Another inmate was charged with conspiracy to commit sale and delivery of fentanyl inside the jail. That offense was committed the same day Walker-Webb overdosed, according to that inmate’s arrest report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was involved in both investigations.

Action News Jax asked the FDLE if that arrest was related to Walker-Webb’s death, but we did not receive a response.

Walker-Webb’s family said they won’t stop asking questions until someone explains what happened.

“We feel like his death is being swept under the rug,” said Shannell. “We just need help. We are not getting answers from anybody.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is still an open investigation, and when more information is available, they will share it with us.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]