Family seeking answers after Jacksonville woman with disabilities murdered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman with disabilities was murdered on the Westside and now her family is demanding answers.

Kristie Murray was found dead in an open dirt lot on July 6. Police told Action News Jax she died from blunt force trauma.

She was a loved daughter and sister.

“She was fun-loving, give you the shirt off her back. I know these things sound cliché but it was true,” her brother Mark Raymer said.

Raymer, her younger brother, loved getting her random phone calls.

“She’d always give me a call, ‘Hey brother this is what I’m doing now, I love you guys, tell the babies,’ you know, my children, ‘That I love them and miss them,” he said. “She’s never going to call me baby bro anymore.”

Murray was always hanging out with friends and lived with some in Jacksonville, according to her brother. Murray had disabilities and was high-functioning mentally handicapped, but Raymer said that didn’t stop her from living life.

“Life skills, she knew how to take care of her day-to-day needs, it was a matter of anything beyond that like guidance if she needed anything,” he said.

Police said she died of blunt force trauma and was found in a dirt lot on Pickettville Road; the case hasn’t been solved.

“It was surreal, it still is, it’s in my mind that someone murdered my sister and it’s a hard thing to swallow,” he said. “I’ll never understand why anyone would do that to a handicapped person, any person at all.”

As her entire family grieves, Raymer said getting justice would help them heal and has a message for whoever is responsible.

“The human side of me wants to say not nice things but if you’re listening, I hope you have the conscience and you want to come forward and clear your conscience and pay your debt to society you now owe,” he said.

Action News Jax asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about any suspect information, but right now they said there’s no other information that can be released. The homicide unit is still investigating her death. Police ask anyone with information about this that can help to call 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

