Fans pack THE PLAYERS for first round of the tournament

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — The parking passes may be sold out and the tickets may be running out, but for fans at THE PLAYERS it’s an experience worth going all-in for.

“We got an ice cream to watch them tee off, it was freaking awesome,” said Ronnie Strinko, a second-timer to the tournament.

He came all the way down from Kentucky to watch the championship alongside his friend, Bobby Wince. The two were offered a parking spot at a woman’s house after parking passes ran out.

“Next year, get your parking pass before heading out here,” Wince said, “But, Paula, wherever you are, thank you, it was very nice of you.”

After they weren’t able to get parking, Orla Petirs and her family caught a shuttle instead.

“There were long lines to get in, so I’m glad we chose the shuttle,” Petirs said.

Stadium passes were still available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday by midday Thursday. Ticketmaster shows they are all out for Saturday and officials with THE PLAYERS expect them to run out on Friday and Sunday, too, asking fans to get them while they can.

THE PLAYERS says anyone coming to the tournament can only bring an opaque bag, 6x6x6 inches or smaller, inside. Clear bags are also allowed if they are 12x6x12 or smaller.

Petirs brought sunscreen in her bag this time and recommends everyone else does, too, along with a set of sunglasses.

“Please, please wear sunscreen, I got really burnt yesterday,” said Petirs.

To find information on tickets, tee times and best routes to get to the tournament, despite parking being sold out, click the link here.

