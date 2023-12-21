Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twelve people won the Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery including one person in Jacksonville.

The midday draw was worth $28,813.

The winning numbers were 3-11-17-25-26.

Read: Mayor Deegan launching River City Readers initiative at January event

For the evening drawing a total of 10 people won. None of them are in Jacksonville.

The evening draw was worth $13,179.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot rises to $620 million

The winning numbers were 2-3-7-8-9.

For game drawing schedule, visit their website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.