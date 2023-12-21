Local

Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Fantasy 5

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twelve people won the Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery including one person in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The midday draw was worth $28,813.

The winning numbers were 3-11-17-25-26.

Read: Mayor Deegan launching River City Readers initiative at January event

For the evening drawing a total of 10 people won. None of them are in Jacksonville.

The evening draw was worth $13,179.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot rises to $620 million

The winning numbers were 2-3-7-8-9.

For game drawing schedule, visit their website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!