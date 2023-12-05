Local

Farah and Farah ‘Empower Greatness’ scholarship is taking applications

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

'Empowering Greatness Scholarship' (nirat/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Farah and Farah Law Firm is now taking applications for a scholarship.

The “Empowering Greatness” scholarship helps five Florida high school seniors, covering two full years of tuition at a Florida university, college, or trade school.

Farah and Farah said that a scholarship committee will use a rubric to rank all completed applications. The top 10 percent of applicants will advance to a judges’ panel for review and final selections.

Participants and winners will be notified of the results by May 3, 2024.

To apply for the scholarship click here.

