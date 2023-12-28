Farah & Farah is offering free Uber rides for New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah Safe Ride Home Program is available for the last day of the year.

The Safe Ride Home Program will be eligible in Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Fort Myers, and Savannah.

Residents may use their vouchers between December 31st at 6:00 p.m. and January 1st at 6 a.m., while supplies last.

Read: One killed in officer-involved shooting after SWAT standoff on Jacksonville’s Westside

If you’d like to use an Uber voucher for New Year’s Eve in Jacksonville or St. Augustine, click here.

If you’d like to use a taxi, no voucher is needed! Just let the driver know you’re with Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program for your ride on NYE. You can contact participating cab companies at these phone numbers:

zTrip (Jacksonville): 904-222-2222

Clean Taxi (St. Augustine): 904-808-9995

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘I’m really thankful:’ AmeriCorps City Year Jacksonville helping local students succeed

Read: Still anonymous: LLC revealed as winner of record-setting $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.