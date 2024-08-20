Farewell party to be held for closing of popular Jacksonville Beach bar and grill

It’s been a go-to for visitors and residents for over 13 years but on Sun., Sept. 1, SALT Jax Beach will close its doors for the final time.

“It is with a heavy heart and mixed emotions that we announce the closing of Salt Jax Beach,” ownership said in an announcement made on social media. “After 13+ incredible years filled with unforgettable memories, laughter, and countless sunsets, we have decided to close our doors.”

The reason: the new owners plan on turning the property into a hotel.

But SALT won’t be going out without a bang. To celebrate the good times, a farewell party is being planned over Labor Day weekend. Patrons will be able to leave their mark on a memory wall.

“Thank you for being a part of our story,” SALT said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better community to share these years with, and we look forward to celebrating with you one last time.”

SALT says farewell SALT Jax Beach says farewell. (SALT Jax Beach)

