Local

Farm Share to hold multiple food-distribution events for low-income seniors in Northeast Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Farm Share logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share, the state-leading food nonprofit, will be hosting multiple food distribution events aimed at distributing food to low-income seniors in Northeast Florida this Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Senior citizens aged 60 and above will have the opportunity to sign up for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a federally funded food distribution program.

To register, click the link above. Recipients will receive fresh produce,m non-perishable canned goods, and more. Distributions are drive-thru only and vehicles must have access to a trunk or cargo bed.

Distributions will be held at the following three locations, starting at 9 am:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!