Farm Share to hold multiple food-distribution events for low-income seniors in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share, the state-leading food nonprofit, will be hosting multiple food distribution events aimed at distributing food to low-income seniors in Northeast Florida this Saturday.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above will have the opportunity to sign up for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a federally funded food distribution program.

To register, click the link above. Recipients will receive fresh produce,m non-perishable canned goods, and more. Distributions are drive-thru only and vehicles must have access to a trunk or cargo bed.

Distributions will be held at the following three locations, starting at 9 am:

