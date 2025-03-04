Fatal crash closed I-95 in St. Johns County for over 7 hours, road reopened

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 40-year-old Orlando man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County late Monday. The wreck occurred at about 10:15 p.m. closing all northbound lanes on the highway near mile marker 320 near World Golf Village.

The roadway was closed for more than seven hours reopening after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

An SUV with seven passengers was traveling northbound on I-95 near World Golf Village when the driver lost control of the vehicle, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The SUV spun out striking the guardrail, flipping over, and landing on the inside lane of traffic.

As the vehicle lost control, the victim was ejected from the rear window landing in the southbound I-95 lanes and was struck by multiple vehicles, the news release states.

The driver and other passengers in the van sustained minor injuries. Only two people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, the news release states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.