Fatal crash closes all southbound lanes on Blanding Boulevard at Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Boulevard at Collins Road on Friday evening, closing all southbound lanes.

As of 8:30 p.m., all southbound lanes from Duclay to Collins Road on Blanding Boulevard are closed.

Action News Jax has reached out to FHP, JSO and JFRD to gather more information, but has yet to hear back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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