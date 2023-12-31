Fatal crash on I-95 south causes all southbound lanes to close

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 South at International Golf Parkway.

FHP has confirmed that one of the vehicles involved has fatally wounded passengers, and a seperate involved vehicle has injured passengers.

All southbound lanes at I-95 are closed with a detour through International Golf Parkway.

