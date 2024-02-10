Fatal crash reported by Florida Highway Patrol in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Earlier this evening the Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash in Clay County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

While Action News Jax is waiting for a report, the initial information released by the department said at 6:13 p.m. on Friday, a fatal crash took place on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway and Eagle Landing Parkway in Orange Park.

Fatal crash A fatal crash happened in Orange Park on Friday evening. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Roadblocks were reported at the time of the incident and during the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when FHP releases more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.