Fatal crash reported by Florida Highway Patrol in Clay County

Florida Highway Patrol (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Earlier this evening the Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash in Clay County.

While Action News Jax is waiting for a report, the initial information released by the department said at 6:13 p.m. on Friday, a fatal crash took place on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway and Eagle Landing Parkway in Orange Park.

A fatal crash happened in Orange Park on Friday evening.

Fatal crash A fatal crash happened in Orange Park on Friday evening. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Roadblocks were reported at the time of the incident and during the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when FHP releases more information.

