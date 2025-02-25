Local

Fatal, multiple vehicle crash blocks Putnam County road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A head-on collision has resulted in the death of at least one person Tuesday morning on State Road 100 near Carraway in Putnam County. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred at about 7 a.m.

All lanes of traffic on SR 100 remained blocked at 8:30 a.m. and traffic is being diverted to Springside Shortcut Road to Carraway Mail Route Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

