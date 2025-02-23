Fatal overnight shooting in Beaver Street, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight shooting where one person had died.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to JSO, officers responded to the 9100 block of W. Beaver St. at around 2:00 a.m., and upon arrival, they detected an adult male with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to a hospital by JFRD, however, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units were on the scene conducting an initial investigation, as well as interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos. At this time, the circumstances of te incident are yet to be developed and still pending.

JSO asks anyone with information to contact JSO at 630-0500. Email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.