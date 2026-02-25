Father and son duo arrested in connection to murder of a Blackshear mother

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son are in custody right now in connection to the murder of a mother in Blackshear, Georgia almost two months ago.

Officers said Tracy Bryant Sr. And Tracy Bryant Jr. were both charged with malice and felony murder. They are behind bars at the Ware County Jail.

34-year-old Kimberly Guess was shot and killed in front of her home in Blackshear back in the early morning of October 17th.

Chief of Police in Blackshear Chris Wright, said the department has worked tirelessly to find the people responsible for Kimberly Guess’s murder. Her family said they are happy these men are locked away; however, it does not make spending the holidays without Kimberly any easier.

“I thought we’d get a break from the pain, but it didn’t help. We are happy to have them off the street and to not hurt anyone else,” said Ricky Thornton, Kimberly’s older brother.

This is the first murder in this town in more than 5 years.

Officers said both were taken into custody originally after a search warrant during the murder investigation led to the discovery of illegal drugs.

Kimberly’s mother said the family always suspected it was Tracy Bryant Sr. who killed Kimberly, but they were stunned to learn police said his son was also involved.

“This is just terrible. I hope they get what is coming to them. I want the death penalty, he shot my daughter cold-blooded, and he planned it,” said Shirley Lee, Kimberly’s mother.

Tracy Bryant Sr. was Kimberly’s former supervisor at Clayton Homes in Waycross.

Shirley Lee said Kimberly told her that Tracy had been stalking her for weeks before police say he shot her on October 17th.

“She told him that Tuesday before she died that she wanted him to leave her alone and to stop stalking her. He didn’t understand that, and then, that Thursday morning happened,” said Shirley Lee.

The Blackshear Police Department confirms the two started dating and then broke up during their time working together at Clayton Homes.

Action News Jax obtained police documents that describe how Tracy Bryant Sr. Shot Kimberly several times and it was his son who drove him to her home to carry out the crimes.

“Our family didn’t back down. I wasn’t going to back down, me and my sons were going to get justice one way or another,” said Lee.

Action News Jax also reached out to Clayton Homes for comment. We have not heard back.

