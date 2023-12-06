Local

FBI investigating flight diverted to Jacksonville for ‘incident on-board the aircraft’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Breeze Airways (Credit: Breeze Airways)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating an incident that caused a flight to be diverted to Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Jacksonville International Airport, Breeze Flight 717 departed from Orlando heading to Providence, Rhode Island. Due to an incident on board the aircraft, the plane was diverted to Jacksonville.

The FBI confirmed that it’s working to determine what exactly happened to cause the flight to land at JAX.

“FBI Jacksonville has responded and is working with partners to ensure the safety of all passengers,” the FBI said in a statement.

Breeze Airways released its own statement.

“Breeze is working with the authorities in Jacksonville to investigate the situation. Safety is our paramount concern and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

The FBI did add that at this time there is no indication of a legitimate threat.

This is a developing story. Watch Action News Jax at 10 and 11 p.m. tonight to learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!