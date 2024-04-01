FBI Jacksonville offering reward up to $10,000 for Jacksonville Beach shootings suspects information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FBI Jacksonville has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the suspects responsible for the shootings that occurred in Jacksonville Beach on March 17.

RELATED: Jacksonville Beach shootings: Police identify man killed, release description of suspects

To aid in the search for suspects, artwork made by the FBI featuring information about the shootings will be displayed on digital billboards across the Jacksonville area starting Monday, April 1, for approximately one week.

Individuals with any information, including videos or photos related to the shootings, are urged to report their information. They can do so online HERE or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI, in collaboration with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, has received numerous digital files and tips regarding the incidents, many of which have proven helpful in the investigation. The reward offered underscores the FBI’s commitment to ensuring community safety and urges the public to continue providing information to aid in the pursuit of justice.

While the FBI is actively involved in the investigation, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department remains the lead agency, and all ongoing updates will be provided by them.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.