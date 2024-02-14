The FBI warns people about romance scammers looking for more than love this holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The FBI Jacksonville Division is warning Floridians to take caution when developing relationships online, as they could fall victim to confidence fraud, also known as romance scams.

“Online imposters are breaking hearts and bank accounts all year,” warns the FBI in a news release.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center, Floridians reported losing more than $53 million to the scam in 2022, up from $13 million five years earlier (2017). In 2022, IC3 received 19,000 confidence fraud complaints nationwide, with reported losses of at least $739 million.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Confidence fraud/romance stats for Florida:

2017: 1,085 victims, $13,175,474 in losses

2022: 1,474 victims, $53,412,471 in losses

The criminals who carry out romance scams identify vulnerable victims on social media, intending to establish a relationship as quickly as possible. Romance scammers spend hours studying their victims to understand better how to manipulate and exploit them emotionally.

They often claim to be traveling or engaged in work overseas to avoid meeting in person. Eventually, when they feel they have gained their victim’s trust, they will request money, often for a medical emergency or unexpected legal fee.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Be careful about the personal information you post online, and always assume that con artists are trolling even the most reputable dating and social media sites.

If you develop a relationship online, consider:

• Research the person’s photo and profile to see if the material appears elsewhere.

• Go slow and ask questions.

• Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to communicate “offline.”

• Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family.

• Beware if the individual requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could be used to extort you.

• Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but always has an excuse.

• Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally; never help anyone move money through your account or another person’s account.

If you suspect an online relationship is a scam, the FBI advises you to stop all contact immediately and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Resources

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.