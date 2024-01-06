ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two months after first seeing it, Allan Bishop doesn’t feel differently about FDOT’s proposed concept for the intersection connecting downtown St. Augustine to the Bridge of Lions.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Bishop says,” It’s just going to be really confusing.”

FDOT says its now reworking its $8.2 million project to completely redesign the intersection at the western tip of the Bridge of Lions, after more than 40 people complained during a public presentation of the project back in November. Most of those people, during the meeting, shared with FDOT concerns it will make traffic worse.

Bishop says it’s a waste of time and money.

“They’re going to throw away $8.2 million of taxpayer money that’s not improving the traffic situation,” Bishop says.

The city of St. Augustine, in tandem with FDOT, has put together a presentation including other possible concepts for the intersection project to be shown during the city commission’s meeting next Monday.

FDOT changing $8.2M intersection in downtown St. Augustine after complaints from neighbors.

Bishop, who lives about 15 minutes from downtown, doesn’t believe any of the designs will drive down traffic.

“All they’re doing is creating more confusion for people having to drive through the intersection,” says Bishop.

FDOT numbers say the new intersection would move about 9,747 vehicles through during rush hour. Right now, FDOT says there are about 9,550 vehicles moving through in that time.

FDOT says the proposal, if approved, would cut the total drive time through the intersection by 1,062 hours during the rush hour period. But, after hearing the concerns, it’s a design the agency says isn’t quite done.

“We’re still working with city officials on how to move forward, if we move forward with this project,” says Hampton Ray, a community outreach manager with FDOT.

FDOT says it won’t approve a design locals don’t like.

“You live here, you work here, these are your roads, and we want you to feel that way,” Ray says.

But even if the project changes, Bishop says his mind won’t.

“Essentially, I’d go to the old adage, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Bishop says.

The city of St. Augustine’s commission meeting next Monday starts at 5:00 PM, when the next presentation on the project will be shown. To watch it live, click back on the link here when the meeting starts.

