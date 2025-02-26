FDOT to hold ‘Road to Your Future’ career fair today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Flordia Department of Transportation will host an industry-wide career fair on Wednesday as part of a statewide workforce development initiative.

“Road To Your Future”, the upcoming fair, will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

The fair aims to offer job seekers the opportunity to meet and engage with transportation industry professionals and explore various careers in the transportation sector (equipment operators, engineers, skill trades, administration, etc.). Over 40 industry partners will be onsite, with the opportunity to be hired on the spot.

Click the link HERE to pre-register for the event or click HERE to learn more about upcoming events and careers fairs.

