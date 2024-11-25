FDOT hosting meetings to discuss I-95 improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is holding two public meetings to talk about proposed improvements to I-95 from I-10 to Beaver Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The project is currently in the design phase.

You can participate in person or online.

A virtual meeting will take place on Dec. 2. at 5:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Find participation instructions here.

The in-person meeting will happen on Dec. 3 at the FDOT Jacksonville Urban Office Training Center. It starts at 4:30 p.m.

You will be able to make comments and ask questions at the meetings

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.