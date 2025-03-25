FDOT: I-95 North exit ramp to State Road 16 to close overnight, detours planned

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An overnight detour of the I-95 North exit ramp to State Road 16 is planned to take effect on Tuesday.

The road will be closed due to stripping being completed safely. The ramp will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers on I-95 North will follow posted detour signs and use International Golf Parkway to I-95 South to access State Road 16.

FDOT encourages the community to stay informed about lane closures and roadwork by following FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on X, at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook or by clicking HERE.

