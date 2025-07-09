FDOT: Nightly detours scheduled on MLK Jr. Parkway, July 13-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will implement nightly detours on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Duval County from July 13 to July 19 as part of a project to restore three pedestrian overpasses.

The detours will occur nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Haines Street, redirecting northbound traffic to E. 8th Street, Phoenix Avenue, and back onto Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

This is part of a $2.5 million project contracted to Seacoast, Inc., with completion expected by early 2026.

The rehabilitation project aims to enhance pedestrian safety and improve the area’s infrastructure.

The detour route is designed to minimize disruption while allowing construction to proceed efficiently.

Drivers should anticipate delays and plan accordingly during the detour hours.

