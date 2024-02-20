FDOT wants public input on SR-16 improvements in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will host 2 public meetings to discuss proposed State Road 16 improvements in St. Johns County.

A project development and environment study is currently underway to evaluate widening State Road 16 from International Golf Parkway to I-95 from the existing 2-lane road to a 4-lane divided road.

An online meeting will be held on Feb. 20 with an online open house from 5:30 to 6 p.m. It will be followed by a presentation and public comment period at 6 p.m. To attend the virtual meeting, visit www.nflroads.com/VPH to register or join by phone in listen-only mode by calling 877-309-2071 and entering access code 722-558-098.

An in-person meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at World Golf Village Renaissance, with an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a presentation and public comment period beginning at 6:30 p.m.

FDOT said the meetings are meant to inform the public of the proposed improvements and give them an opportunity to express opinions and concerns regarding the project.

