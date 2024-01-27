FDOT: Weekday detours planned in Downtown St. Augustine for drainage improvements Jan. 28-Feb. 2

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — To enhance drainage infrastructure, weekday detours are set to take place at the intersection of State Road 5A (King Street) and State Road A1A (Avenida Menendez) in downtown St. Augustine. The detours are necessary to ensure the safe completion of a drainage improvement project.

The detour is scheduled to commence on Sunday night, Jan. 28, at 8:00 p.m. and is anticipated to conclude by Friday morning, Feb. 2, at 6:00 a.m.

During the closures, motorists traveling south on State Road A1A can still access the Bridge of Lions. Those intending to continue southward will be rerouted onto Cathedral Place, Cordova Street, and south on Granada Street. Drivers heading north on State Road A1A will be directed to detour onto Cordova Street north and follow posted signs to access the Bridge of Lions.

Superior Construction is spearheading the $4 million drainage improvement project, with an expected completion date in early 2024, subject to weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances.

Stay updated on lane closures and roadwork in your area by following FDOT District 2 on X (formally Twitter), @MyFDOT_NEFL, on Facebook at MyFDOTNEFL, or by visiting www.nflroads.com.

