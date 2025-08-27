Federal judge in Brunswick delays ruling on release of journalist Mario Guevara

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A federal judge in Brunswick heard arguments Tuesday in the case of journalist Mario Guevara, who has been in federal custody for more than 70 days, but stopped short of issuing a decision.

Guevara, a longtime reporter, was arrested June 14 while covering a “No Kings” protest in DeKalb County, Georgia. Advocates say his detention is retaliation for his reporting.

“He (the judge) gave the parties 7 days to present additional information that he will carefully review. And hopefully rule for his freedom soon,” Jose Zamora, Regional Director for the Americas at the Committee to Protect Journalists, said.

Zamora said Guevara was wearing a vest marked “PRESS” when he was arrested. Prosecutors later dropped the criminal charges, and an immigration judge granted him bond.

Instead of being released, however, Immigration and Customs Enforcement transferred him to multiple detention facilities.

“Mario continues to be held without charges, despite residing legally in this country. Simply because he live streamed a protest and documented law enforcement in public,” Zamora said.

“Mario’s detention was unjust. It was a direct retaliation for his journalism and for livestreaming,” he added.

The uncertainty has weighed heavily on Guevara’s family. His son Oscar, speaking outside the courthouse, said he has been holding onto faith.

“I’ve been praying to God every night,” Oscar said. “That’s not good news nor bad news. It’s just more waiting.”

Zamora noted that Guevara remains the only journalist currently imprisoned in the United States.

The judge has given both sides until next week to submit additional information before issuing a ruling.

