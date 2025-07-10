Feeding Northeast Florida launches new center with $1M gift from THE PLAYERS Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEFL) has received a $1 million donation from THE PLAYERS Championship to support the newly launched THE PLAYERS Center for Nutrition Security and Community Solutions.

Feeding Northeast Florida is the largest nonprofit food bank in the region, serving over 310,000 individuals across a 12-county area.

“Our ongoing partnership with THE PLAYERS Championship embodies the spirit of community and underscores the transformative power of partnership,” said Susan King, President & CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.

“Both the PGA Tour and THE PLAYERS have been instrumental in advancing the mission of Feeding Northeast Florida for nearly a decade. These organizations embody a profound commitment to giving back. Together, we are making a difference for those who struggle with food insecurity: building a stronger, more compassionate community for all.”

The partnership with THE PLAYERS Championship has been longstanding, with contributions supporting over 150,000 meals and donating food equivalent to 68,670 meals.

The dedication event concluded with a volunteer opportunity, where participants sorted non-perishable goods for distribution.

“We’re thankful to our fans, partners, and all members of the Northeast Florida community whose support makes this gift possible,” said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Championship.

“As a community event, we’re proud to give back where it’s needed most and support organizations like Feeding Northeast Florida. This gift reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community we call home.”

