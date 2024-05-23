Felon arrested for selling enough fentanyl to kill over 3,000 people according to Flagler deputies

BUNNELL, Fla. — Rodrick Lenon Williams Jr. of Bunnell, was arrested for selling enough fentanyl to potentially kill 3,350 people, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective arrested the 22-year-old Monday for selling 6.7 grams of fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said two milligrams are enough to kill someone.

He was on probation for selling cocaine near a park in 2022.

“Here’s another example of a drug dealer whose next stop should be state prison. He was already on probation and went right back to peddling his poison,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release.

Williams is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

