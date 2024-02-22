‘Felt like I was gonna die:’ Local mother saved by dive team after car goes into retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was around 5 in the morning on Sunday. The roads were wet from the heavy weekend rain. Georgina had just dropped off her son at the babysitter’s home and was heading to a work conference.

While taking the St. Johns Bluff exit off I-295, her car began to hydroplane. She lost control and went into a retention pond.

“It [the vehicle] started descending under. I contacted 911,” Georgina said. “I tried to open up the window. I couldn’t open up the window. I tried to open up the door. I couldn’t open up the door. My car eventually just shut off completely.”

She began to panic, and thought she might pass out.

“Right as it got dark and the water was starting to rise towards my chest, that’s when the law enforcement came,” Georgina said “They broke the window and grabbed me out.”

She was safely recovered. Her car fully submerged. Action News Jax first reported on this crash Sunday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team assisted in getting her vehicle out of the retention pond. The fire department also responded.

This is the second vehicle to skid off the road into that retention, just this month.

“I actually felt like I was gonna die if the law enforcement hadn’t came on time,” Georgina said. “I just kept on saying over and over, I just don’t wanna die and I was thinking about my son.”

Georgina and her 9-year-old son recently moved to Jacksonville. Previously, she was an EMT in New York City. She thanks the first responders and law enforcement who saved her life.

“Just being on the other end of that, feeling defenseless, when I’m also used to going out and helping others. I just wanna make sure again that they’re able to get the proper recognition for everything that they’ve done,” Georgina said. “They were able to make sure that a mother was able to get back home to her child.”

