FEMA hiring Georgians to assist with hurricane recovery

ATLANTA, Ga. — FEMA said it wants to ensure Georgia’s hurricane recovery is led by the people who know the area best so the agency is hiring Georgian. If you live in Georgia and want to help your community recover after Hurricane Helene, FEMA encourages you to apply for a temporary or permanent local hire position, a FEMA news release states.

The agency is hiring for positions in a variety of fields, including emergency management, logistics management, information technology, grants management and more to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts, the news release states. These positions are normally for 120 days but may be extended based on agency needs.

HOW to Apply

Visit USAJobs.gov to see all open positions. Type keywords “FEMA, Local Hire” and enter your location as “Georgia”.

Click “Apply Online” and follow instructions in the “How to Apply” section of the job opportunity announcement.

You will need to submit the documents and information outlined on the page.

If you have questions, please email them to fema-careers@fema.dhs.gov or visit fema.gov/careers for more information.

