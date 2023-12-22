Fentanyl and handguns found during two separate Jacksonville traffic stops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that officers conducted two traffic stops while patrolling areas of District 5. What they found landed two people on the department’s “Naughty List,” according to JSO.

Police said that Timothy Jones was arrested for armed trafficking in Fentanyl, armed possession of Methamphetamine, armed Possession of Marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. JSO seized the following:

10.9 grams of Fentanyl

3.9 grams of Methamphetamine

5.2 grams Marijuana

1 firearm

Hassan Bell was arrested in a separate traffic stop. His charges were armed trafficking in Fentanyl, armed possession of Marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said they seized:

6.17 grams of Fentanyl

57.4 grams of Marijuana

1 firearm

“District 5 has been busy this month helping Santa locate people on his naughty list,” JSO said on their Facebook site when announcing the two drug busts.

