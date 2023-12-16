Local

Fernandina Beach City Commissioner resigns ahead of meeting meant to address drunken bicycle crash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Ty Ross resigned

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Fernandina Beach City Manager, Ty Ross, submitted his resignation last night after “due consideration,” Fernandina Beach city officials state.

Today, The City Commission has since appointed Deputy City Manager and Engineer Charles L. George, P.E., as interim, effective December 16.

Ross’ resignation comes just days before a special meeting scheduled for December 19 that was expected to address a bicycle crash involving Ross back in October, where he admitted to being drunk.

Action News Jax first told you about this incident last week after Fernandina Beach Police released body cam footage showing Ross sitting in the grass next to his bike.

FBPD did not perform a field sobriety test and the officer on the scene determined there had been no crime committed before he proceeded to drive Ross home.

In a meeting earlier this month, Ross gave an emotional apology stating that he had gotten professional help in the five weeks between the incident on October 29, and the night he was driven home.

In the meeting Ross stated, “I overdid it. I goofed. I thought I was being responsible by not driving a motorized vehicle and riding my bicycle. That did not work out for me. I apologize,” Ross said.

Ross moved to Fernandina Beach just 6 weeks ago from Tennessee. His wife and the rest of his family have not yet moved to Florida.

