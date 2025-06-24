Fernandina Beach leaders hear public comment on potential downtown paid parking

People in Fernandina Beach are letting City Commissioners know how they feel about a plan to allow paid parking options downtown.

The city held a public comment discussion on the matter during Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting.

The city hasn’t had paid parking in decades; Locals tell Action News Jax they are not thrilled about the idea.

“It will deter me from coming,” said Fernandina Beach resident Sanford McAllister. “I mean, I’m not going to pay to park to come, go to a restaurant, go to a shop. I’m just not going to do it.”

“It takes away from the town and no one will come,” said another neighbor, Barbara Molinares.

We first told you three months ago that the city was considering paid parking downtown. City leaders told Action News Jax it could be a way to help pay for some city programs.

Commissioners tell us that the proposal would create paid parking in the area between Eighth Street to Front street and Alachua Street to Ash Street.

Paid parking proposal in Fernandina Beach Map from Town Hall presentation showing places where paid parking may be added in Downtown Fernandina Beach

Within that area lies Centre Street, which is home to many local restaurants and businesses like Twisted Sisters Boutique.

“If we have paid parking, I think it would really push people away and even locals. I mean, if you are a local, that’s definitely going to keep people away because that’s not how it’s been,” said Twisted Sisters Store Manager Taylor Holwell.

The idea hasn’t been approved by city commissioners yet, and locals like McAllister say they don’t plan on paying for parking anytime soon.

“I like to walk,” said McAllister. “I will probably not pay to park. I’ll just park as far away as I have to.”

City Commissioners tell Action News Jax that after Tuesday’s meeting, depending on how it goes, the commission is going to interview companies that bid on the parking proposal and then proceed from there.

