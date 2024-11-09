Fernandina Beach holding Veterans Day parade

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

It starts at 11 a.m.

The parade begins at Central Park and travels down Ash Street, turns right on 2nd Street, right on Centre Street, and finishes back at the park.

In observance of the holiday, city offices will be closed.

